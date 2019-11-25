Delphine Vavra, 77
Delphine Vavra, age 77, passed away Thursday November 21st, 2019 surrounded by her three children. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD. www.gerogeboom.com.
Delphine Loretta Coon was born on November 12th, 1942 to John M. and Francis (Olson) Coon. The family moved to Pierre in 1947. She graduated from TF Riggs High School in 1961.
Following graduation, Delphine began her career working for the state of South Dakota for the Department of Agriculture where she was employed until her retirement.
She was a single mother of three. In the early 80s, she moved to Presho with two of her children to be with her companion Leo Brodrecht.
After her retirement, Delphine volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Husmans Grocery and the Thrift Store in Presho.
Delphine enjoyed taking road trips to Rapid City and the Black Hills, playing bingo, socializing, spending time in casinos, and most recently attending a Charlie Pride concert with her daughter, Danae. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.
Grateful for having shared her life are her three children, Delea Butler and her husband, Jay of Sioux Falls, SD, Dalane Vavra of Presho, SD and Danae Vavra of Presho, SD; three grandchildren, Haydon Cleveland, Bristol Cleveland and Tyler Hensley; two great granddaughters, Quinlee and Kayzlee Cleveland; one sister, Eva Briggs of Pierre, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Delphine was preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances Coon; infant sister; infant twin brother, Duane Coon; brothers, Zeldon and Roland Coon; and her companion, Leo Brodrecht.
