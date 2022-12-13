Denise Ann (Hart) Telkamp

Denise Ann (Hart) Telkamp

Denise Ann (Hart) Telkamp

Denise Ann (Hart) Telkamp, age 64, passed away peacefully at home, in Pierre, SD, after losing her battle to breast cancer, on December 8, 2022. Family, Friends and others whose lives Denise touched are invited to gather at Feigum Funeral Home, 808 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. The Celebration of Life will follow at the Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave. in Pierre, on Monday, December 19, at 11 a.m. Interment will be set at a later date. Denise’s services will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Denise Telkamp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments