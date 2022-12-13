Denise Ann (Hart) Telkamp, age 64, passed away peacefully at home, in Pierre, SD, after losing her battle to breast cancer, on December 8, 2022. Family, Friends and others whose lives Denise touched are invited to gather at Feigum Funeral Home, 808 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. The Celebration of Life will follow at the Lutheran Memorial Church, 320 E. Prospect Ave. in Pierre, on Monday, December 19, at 11 a.m. Interment will be set at a later date. Denise’s services will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Denise was born November 23, 1958, in Bismarck, ND, to Neal and Ethel (McMahen) Hart. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1977. She married Warren White, September 14, 1985, but divorced on December 11, 2012. She went to SDSU and graduated in 2000 with her nursing degree. She married Bruce Telkamp on April 26, 2019.
Denise was a vibrant person who loved spreading joy and happiness to all she met. She worked at Avera for several years up to her passing. Denise lived for her family and would do anything for her two sons and her granddaughter, Willow, who was her greatest gift in the world.
Survived by her husband Bruce; sons Mason and Dylan White; granddaughter Willow White; step-children Tyrel (Candy) Telkamp, Trista (Dan) Thennis, Tara (Jacob) Kupcho; step-grandchildren Austyn Burton, Charlie Telkamp, Baylee Kupcho, Ivar Telkamp, Rorrik Telkamp; siblings Randi Hart, David (Kristi) Steichen; aunts Carol (Norman) Mohl, Jane Kieson; cousins Darlene Pelton, Earl McMahen. She was preceded by Ethel McMahen, mother; Neal Hart, father; Thomas Steichen, stepfather.
