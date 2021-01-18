Dennis Eisnach, 85
Dennis Eisnach, 85, of Pierre died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 16th.
Due to COVID-19 the family will be holding private services at this time with a public service and celebration of life to be at a later date in the late summer or early fall.
Dennis Eisnach was born on January 2, 1936, at Estelline, S.D., to Willard and Anna (Schilling) Eisnach. He graduated from Estelline High School in 1954 and attended South Dakota School of Mines.
He served in the United State Marine Corps from 1957-1959.
On June 8, 1958, he married Shirley Salmonson in Estelline, S.D. Three daughters (Danna, Denette, and Darla) were born to this union.
Dennis joined the Rapid City Police Department in 1959, and later that year he was hired by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Upon attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was transferred to Pierre, S.D., in 1970. He was appointed Superintendent of the SDHP in 1974 and served in that position until his retirement in 1980. After his SDHP retirement, he worked for the Dept of Public Safety in Watertown, Swift Bird Prison, a private detective agency, Pierre Economic Development, and Montana-Dakota Resources. He was elected to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission for a six-year term and Mayor of Pierre for six years.
Dennis devoted much of his time serving on boards and commissions; among them Oahe Red Cross, Missouri Shores, Capital Area Counseling, Capital University Center, St. Mary’s Hospital Board, S.D. Real Estate Commission. AARP National Policy Council, S.D. AARP Executive Council. Dennis also served as S.D. AARP president for several years. He was a member of Rotary, American Legion, Marine Corps League, RSVP, and the Oahe Presbyterian Church. He and Shirley received the S.D. AARP Andrus Award for Community Service in 2007 and the PACO Award for Outstanding Volunteers in 2011.
An outstanding athlete in high school, Dennis continued physical fitness throughout his life. He ran a marathon at age 50. He was an avid fan of the Governors and Lady Govs for more than 40 years and was especially proud when team members presented him with a signed basketball in 2017. His interests included basketball, football, car racing, classic cars, mechanics, reading, and politics.
Family was most important to Dennis though, and he always had a picture of his grandchildren to show friends. He and Shirley hosted all the grandchildren annually for a week of “Cousins’ Camp” for more than 20 years. In later years, they just enjoyed watching the interactions of their grandchildren...the eight biological and the six international adoptees. Most recently he delighted in his great-granddaughter, Maleah Joy Becker. They were all his pride and joy.
Survivors include his wife Shirley, daughters Danna (Stan) Nesler, Shorewood, Wis.; Denette (Dave) Becker, Pierre; Darla (Keith) Wrage, Mankato, Minn., 14 grandchildren: Nicholas & Frannie Nesler; Taylor (LaTora), Tanna, Kaylee, Frank, Vick Becker; Tate, Ty, Tage, Tava, Trace, Tessa, Tad Wrage, 1 great grandchild: Maleah Becker, sister Diana Kidder, Bloomington, Minn.; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Einar (Linda) Salmonson; nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Anna, his brother Dean and sister-in-law Merlaine Eisnach, his in-laws Einar and Mary Salmonson, and brother-in-law Stanley Salmonson.
The family wishes for memorials to be directed to Countryside Support and Memory Care or Avera at Home. Cards and Condolences can be sent to the family at: 1800 Grandview St., Pierre SD, 57501. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
