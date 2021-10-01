Dennis Lee Benda, 88, of Pierre, and formerly Britton, SD, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Advantara Pierre.
Dennis Lee Benda was born September 8, 1933, to John and Nellie (Naymayster) Benda in Britton, SD. He attended rural school through the eighth grade in Pleasant Valley Township and graduated from Britton High School.
Dennis served 2 years in the Navy and returned home to work on his father's farm, which he later purchased. He farmed until 1979 when he sold the farm to attend St. Mark's Seminary in Kentucky. Dennis was ordained to the Priesthood on June 4, 1983.
He served parishes in Yankton and Mayfield, as well as chaplain at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. In June of 1986 he was transferred to Platte and Geddes where he served until June of 1990. Dennis then transferred to Marion and the rural Parish of Idylewilde. The Parker Parish was also added in 1993. On July 3, 1995 he left the Priesthood because of health problems and moved to Pierre. He worked part time at various jobs until added health problems caused him to complete retirement.
Grateful for having shared Dennis' life are two nieces, five nephews, and several friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Benda; sister, Marie Storbakken; brother-in-law, Alvin Storbakken; and sister-in-law, Wilda (Baker) Benda.
