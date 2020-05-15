Dennis Leroy Hoppe, 78
Dennis Leroy Hoppe, 78, of Pierre, SD, passed away suddenly Tuesday May 12th, 2020, at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, May 22, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blunt, SD. You may also watch the service live at www.feigumfh.com. If you are unable to attend, you can reserve a “virtual” seat at his service by emailing myheartispresent@yahoo.com or by calling Feigum Funeral Home at (605)224-4902 and a heart with your name will be placed on an unfilled chair.
Dennis was born October 4th, 1941, in Mitchell, SD, to Ralph and Ferne (Seese) Hoppe. Dennis is survived by his son Randy (Shelly) Hoppe of Lennox, SD, his daughter Becky (Michael) Weier of Sioux Falls, SD, step-daughter Leah (Jason) Hammersley of Pierre, SD; along with a host of grandchildren, siblings and extended family members and friends.
Condolences may be conveyed and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.
