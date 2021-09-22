Dennis Stepanek, 73, of Cannelburg, passed away at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at his home.
He was born July 6, 1948, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to the late Ray and Edna (Allbee) Stepanek.
Dennis retired from the United States Coast Guard as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. While in the Coast Guard Dennis was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal. He was a United States Navy veteran, where he received a National Defense Service Medal. He also served in the United States Army Reserve and the United States Coast Guard Reserve.
He then worked at NSWC for 20 years in heating and air. After Dennis retired from Crane, he started D & S Heating, Air, Refrigeration and Electric.
He was a member of the Gold Wing Riding Association. Dennis loved riding motorcycles. He was a member of the Alfordsville Methodist Church. He also enjoyed drinking coffee with his friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by a stillborn daughter, Rebecca Stepanek; parents, Ray and Edna Stepanek.
He is survived by his daughters, Cheryl (Steven) Davidson and Rachelle (Jarrod) Johnson, both of Loogootee; grandchildren, Jasmine (Richard) Spore, Jacy Fields, Christian Stepanek, Michael Woods, Jade Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Joshua Johnson and Verity Johnson; great-grandchildren, Mickeal Cox, Kaiteilynne Cox, Rivvick Hager, Liam Spore, Randall Spore, AlecZander Spore, Skylar Spore, and Addison Hernandez; siblings, Janice DeBlois of Morris, Illinois, Gary (Bonnie) Stepanek of Esterville, Iowa, Keith (Lori) Stepanek of Rock Hill, North Carolina and Linda Swanson of Rapid City, South Dakota; special granddaughter, Emerson Jones, Gage Lechner (Nicole Arvin) and Grayson Lechner; bonus daughter, Shirley Coker.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Steps of Faith Foundation, a nonprofit public charity dedicated to providing prosthetic care, hope, and comfort to amputees needing financial support. Donate online at https://www.stepsoffaithfoundation.org/. Condolences may be made online at www.blakefuneralhomes.com.
