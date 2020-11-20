Dennis T. Brady, 79
Dennis T. Brady, 79, was welcomed into heaven on November 16, 2020, at his home in Pierre.
Funeral services are set for Tuesday, November 24th, at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre at 10 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. Masks will be required for attendance and for those unable to attend the services the funeral will be live streamed at the top of his obituary at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Dennis was born November 8th, 1941, to Thomas and Josephine (Ondricek) Brady, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre. Dennis was born with Cerebral Palsy and from his birth life became a daily struggle for him. Dennis never allowed his disability to slow him down or become an excuse not to do an honest day’s work.
He graduated from T.F. Riggs H.S. with the class of 1964. He worked at Sooper Dooper until he started his career with the GSA in the Federal Building in Pierre. He worked there for 30 years before retiring in 2003. After retiring he didn’t want to be idle and took a part-time job working at the Runnings Warehouse.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, dining at Perkins, and cruising around town. He didn’t have a family of his own but whenever he would meet a little child his face would light up and he would always smile and talk to them. He was a private guy but would always say “hello” and be friendly to anyone he met.
Dennis is survived by his two sisters, Ann Briscoe (Richard), Mission, Texas (formerly Sturgis S.D.), Jennie Weingart (Ki), Pierre; Sister-in-Law Edna Brady, Hoven; his nephews, Shannon (Gisela) Briscoe, Ariz., Sean (Melissa) Briscoe, Sturgis, Devin (Beth) Weingart, Ariz.; his nieces Adeina Zeigler, Hoven, Tonya Jones, Hoven, and Brandee (Donny) Gifford, Lead.
He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; parents Tom and Jo; brother Tom, and great nephew Spencer Briscoe.
