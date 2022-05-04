Devern Charles Dash Peck, 66, Pierre, passed away Monday, May 2, after his battle of heart problems and pneumonia.
Celebration of life is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 9th, 2022, at the Ft. Pierre Community & Youth Involved Center. Pallbearers will be Joe Thorne, Dennis Hanson, Bryan Hanson, Jerry Ogan, Tim Hughes, John Foley, Rick Hall. Honorary Pallbearers will be Chase Hanson, Timber Rose Hanson, Dalton Carroll, Dayson Carroll, Ft. Pierre Livestock family & friends.
Devern was born November 22, 1955, in Pierre, South Dakota to Luvern & Delora Peck. From the day he was born he was a hand full, aka full of life as Babe would say. In grade school he was in a bit of trouble, he seemed to convince the girls to jitterbug with him around the tables. He was not interested in fame or glory; it was just that he liked others to know that you never missed a chance to dance with a pretty girl. He was a storyteller and NEVER told the same story twice with a generous heart of gold, never hesitating to help people out. He was adored by everyone he met. He was a true cowboy to his great nephews and everyone he touched. He was a dash of love to everyone. There wasn’t a road, restaurant, or beverage establishment he visited that he didn’t make a friend. He was known for his friendliness and never hesitated to let people know that he loved them. He was Reverend Devern always sharing the good word, Remember the Dash; Placed between the years you live, from the beginning to the end. This is the time we are given on earth, so live it well my friend. Dash DID JUST THAT.
Devern is survived by a son Steven Watkins, Billings, Montana, and daughter Courtney (Kyle) Van Zee, Miller, South Dakota two grandchildren, Cambree Van Zee, and Quinn Watkins, one brother, David Peck, Pierre; his nephew John Peck, New Underwood, niece Amanda (Dusty) Carroll, Pierre; two great-nephews, Dalton & Dayson Carroll; his extended family includes Dennis Hanson, Bryan (Delynn) Hanson, Fort Pierre, and their children Chase & Timber Rose; his special friend Dianne Rheborg, Woonsocket, SD and her grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Luvern LC & Delora Babe Peck of Pierre.
Memorial donations may be made to Amanda Carroll to offset funeral expenses and mailed to Oahe Federal Credit Union 221 East Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501.
To plant a tree in memory of Devern Peck as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
