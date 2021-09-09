It is with great sadness and much love, that the family of Devin McKeever announce his passing on August 31, 2021.
Devin is survived by his mother Juanita of Anoka, MN, brothers Kyle McKeever of Pierre and Pat (and Peggy) of Las Vegas, NV, and their children Patrick and Nicholas and sister Cristin (Ray) Knoblauch of Coon Rapids, MN. and their children, Jack, Sean, and Molly, ex-wife Michelle McKeever.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Stephen in Anoka, MN. If you would like to join virtually here is the livestream link: https://youtu.be/GB7AtEe4iRE.
Devin valued education and was a lifelong learner, graduating from Riggs High School in 1988, St. John’s University in 1992 and earning an MBA from Xavier University in 2005. Devin had a great compassion for the marginalized of society, especially those hurting or in need. Devin’s compassion for people may have guided his professional decision to work in the field of healthcare, and over the years Devin worked for a number of companies including Cardinal Health, Bon Secours Ascension Health and Advocate Health Care in Chicago, IL.
Devin McKeever was a great conversationalist with a quick wit and a gift for making those he met feel appreciated and heard. We laughed recently about his short stint as a server and how perhaps his employer would have preferred he tell fewer stories and sell more drinks. Story telling came naturally to Dev, however, and he was proud of his Irish heritage. Traveling with his parents through Ireland was a favorite life event for Devin who often recalled memories of the trip.
God, family and friends were the center of Devin’s life, and he was incredibly proud of his nephews and niece. He loved to laugh, take pictures and make memories. Being a good son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend were so important to Devin it seems he struggled to share his own personal battle with pain and depression. We mourn Devin’s death by suicide but trust in God’s love and mercy as we celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Canvas Health. Memorials can be made online at www.CanvasHealth.org/donate-now or by mail to Canvas Health, 7066 Stillwater Blvd. North, Oakdale, MN 55128.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.