Diana Kay Lindekugel
Diana Kay Lindekugel quietly passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 24, 2022, at the age of 71.
Diana was born July 9, 1950, in Pierre, SD, to Fred and Vera Lindekugel, the youngest of six children. She graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1968. She attended Dakota State University, Maritime Cooking school in New York, and later, Livets Ord Bible Center in Uppsala, Sweden.
In addition to locations in South Dakota, Diana lived in Seattle, Portland, Tampa, and most recently Port Angeles, WA. Her first employment was with Northwestern Bell. Then she worked as a nanny. She crewed on many international ships, including NOAA Discovery, and multiple Lykes Lines vessels, which took her to ports around the world. She worked many different jobs in Washington and Florida including brochure distribution, security, and CNA caregiver after she stopped shipping.
After becoming a committed follower of Jesus Christ in 1988, Diana crewed on Friendship, Restoration, and Mercy Ships, worked with a movement to assist Jewish families in their return to Israel, participated in a mission trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, and made two trips to Israel. She followed the ministries of Billy and Franklin Graham and volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief in Joplin, MO. Diana was a member of Beit Tehila Congregation in Brandon, FL.
Despite her travels, Diana stayed in regular contact with friends, her siblings and cousins, as well as her nieces and nephews and their many children. In recent years, Diana struggled with medical issues, and she eventually relocated from Tampa to Port Angeles, WA, in 2019. There she received selfless assistance, love, and care from her devoted family and caregivers. During the past year, she enjoyed frequent visits, and encouraging calls and cards from friends, family, and classmates across the country.
Diana is survived by her sister-in-law Kathy Lindekugel of Pierre, SD; 13 nieces and nephews (Tyson & Travis of SD, Tom of KS, Steve of TX, Colette & Jennifer of CO, Minde of UT, Marsha, Chuck, Tanna & Nancy of WA, and Karen & Theresa of HI); 38 grandnieces and grandnephews; and 41 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews; and several cousins. She will always be remembered for her great love of family and the Lord and her infectious smile.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Vera Lindekugel, brothers Charles “Chuck” (Grace) Lindekugel and David Lindekugel; sisters Joan (Richard “Scon”) Michaelson, Carol Ann (Ken) Novak, and Beth (Don Felgate, Lyle Srsen) Srsen; and nephews Donny and Paul.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in memory of Diana Lindekugel may be directed to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000 (www.samaritanspurse.org).
