Diann L. “Scooter” (Douville) Schilling, 75, passed away October 28, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Chamberlain, SD, with her sisters Sal and Lori by her side. A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Fort Pierre Moose Lodge on November 16th from 6-8 p.m. Graveside services will be at a later date.
Diann was born August 16, 1946, in Chamberlain to Vern L. and Helen E. (Willrich) Douville. Diann attended Chamberlain High School, graduating in 1964. She attended The National School of Business in Rapid City following graduation.
August 30, 1980, Diann was united in marriage to Vince Schilling in Aberdeen, SD. They made their home in Reno, NV, where they owned and operated a pipe fitting business. Diann kept books for several years for the company before relocating to Fort Pierre, SD, to spend more time with her son Jeff Hanig and granddaughter Kennady Hanig.
Diann enjoyed golf, riding horses and fishing. She had a view of the horses on the hillsides of Fort Pierre and enjoyed watching them daily. She also enjoyed puppy sitting for her “granddogs” Remi and Fynn. She was known for her exceptional potato salad, and loved to grow tomatoes and peonies. Diann had a special place in her heart for her friends at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre. She spent time volunteering in the kitchen, attending bingo night and appearing annually as the Christmas Elf for the Moose Lodge each December. Her friends remember her being witty and sassy and enjoying time with them.
Diann was grateful for having shared her life with granddaughter Kennady Hanig of Pierre, SD; son Jeff Hanig and wife Jessica of Pierre, SD; Sister Lori Houska and husband Mike of Bloomfield, NE; Sally Steinfeld of Oacoma, SD; and nieces and nephews. Diann was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Vern Douville; twin brother Dana Douville, brother-in-law John Steinfeld and husband Vince Schilling.
To plant a tree in memory of Diann Schilling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
