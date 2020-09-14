Sivert Olaf Nordvold Ross (b. 30 August 1922) passed away on 8 June 2020 in Nipomo, California.
Sivert, known as Tut in his youth and in the family, was born in Mobridge, South Dakota. He spent his early childhood on a family homestead near Wakpala, but he moved with his parents and sister to Pierre when it was time for the children to start school. They lived at 210 S. Jefferson in a house belonging to his grandfather Sivert Olaf Nordvold, an early settler, rancher and editor of a Norwegian newspaper.
Tut graduated from Pierre High School in 1940; he was a member of the school track and football teams as well as a lifeguard. After graduation he moved to Southern California, where he worked in the expanding war aircraft industry before joining the Army Air Force. He spent the war on an air base in New Guinea helping to maintain the planes of the Pacific theater. After the war Tut attended college and got a degree in accounting and later in life an MBA. He worked for many years at the Vandenberg Air Force's Western Test Range in central California for the aerospace company Martin Marietta.
Sivert was brave, kind, and clever, a faithful and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, 3 daughters, 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
There will be a brief Lutheran gravesite ceremony for burial of the ashes at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre at 11am on September 17th and later a memorial service at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Santa Maria, California where Sivert and his family were longtime communicants.
