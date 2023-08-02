Dolly Nafus

Bessie "Dolly" (Curry) Nafus, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2023, at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre, SD. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 3rd at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4th at First United Methodist Church, with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, all in Pierre.
Born on August 1, 1924, in a small cabin at the Robbs Flat area, Carlon, South Dakota. One of her fondest memories as a child was playing with her twin sister Dimp, her cats and reading. Dolly's life was marked by her loving, kind, and spirited nature.
Dolly attended a country school near her home before her family moved to Pierre, where she graduated from Pierre High School. After a four-year courtship with her future husband Gale Nafus, she traveled by train in 1943 to Pensacola, FL to marry Gale who was stationed with the US Navy. Gale and Dolly returned to Pierre where they made their home and raised their seven children; Judy, Connie, Jack, Mary, Chuck, Mark and Steve.
Her early work years were spent waitressing at the St. Charles alongside her twin sister. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward. However, the majority of her career was dedicated to the family propane business, where she worked alongside her husband and sons for over 60 years. Dolly retired at the age of 96, a testament to her spirited character and commitment to her family's business.
Dolly's interests were as varied as they were passionate. She was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church, where she served at many weddings and funerals. She was also a member of the Elizabeth Circle, attending their meetings until just a few years ago. Dolly had a deep love for reading, jigsaw puzzles, quilting, and painting. Her painted pictures were cherished gifts to her children, tangible expressions of her love and creativity.
Dolly loved her family and friends. She was always there to help out with a smile and positive attitude. She was very kind, thoughtful, forgiving, loving and caring and enjoyed getting together with her extended families at reunions.
Dolly's family was the cornerstone of her life. She is survived by her children: Connie Wilhelm, Mary Nafus, Chuck (Vicki) Nafus, Mark Nafus, and Steve (Colleen) Nafus; her daughter-in-law Song Nafus, son-in-law Tom Lewis, 13 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a special niece, Roxi Mobely, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dolly was preceded in death by her husband Gale, her parents and grandparents, her brother Monte Curry Sr., sister Evelyn (Roy) Sandal and twin sister Dimp (Stan) Olson, and her children Judy and Jack.
Dolly's life was a testament to the words of Helen Keller: "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." Dolly's kindness and love were felt by all who knew her. Her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.
