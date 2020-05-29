vet flag color

Don Ehlers of Midland, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Philip Nursing Home at the age of 82. 

A come and go viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at St. William Catholic Church in Midland. 

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at St. William Catholic Church in Midland. Due to the CDC and church guidelines the mass is limited to immediate family only, but you are welcome to watch the live streaming of the service. 

Interment with military honors will be held immediately following the funeral service at the Midland Cemetery. 

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

