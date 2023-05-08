Don Phelps Shields

The world will laugh a little less. Don Phelps Shields’ final sunset was May 1, 2023. Don’s first sunrise was April 10, 1941, on the family farm near Parkston. One of Don’s numerous, enduring bits of wisdom that he imparted to many a teenager was, ‘do not worry for the sun will come up tomorrow’. As the youngest of four children, Don had many sunrises on the farm as there were always morning chores to be done. Yet from the time he could walk Don had a baseball, a football, or a basketball in his hand! He never wanted to farm. He wanted to coach!!

