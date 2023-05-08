The world will laugh a little less. Don Phelps Shields’ final sunset was May 1, 2023. Don’s first sunrise was April 10, 1941, on the family farm near Parkston. One of Don’s numerous, enduring bits of wisdom that he imparted to many a teenager was, ‘do not worry for the sun will come up tomorrow’. As the youngest of four children, Don had many sunrises on the farm as there were always morning chores to be done. Yet from the time he could walk Don had a baseball, a football, or a basketball in his hand! He never wanted to farm. He wanted to coach!!
Don graduated from Parkston and went to Southern. He received his Masters from Northern. From there he taught and coached in Northville, Watertown and Pierre. He taught biology and math. Don found something that mattered to him and being a coach was part of his life for over fifty years. His boyhood dream came true - he was a successful coach.
On the side Don owned the Corral Drive Inn in Pierre, managed the Pierre swimming pool, ran a teen center, refereed basketball, coached many baseball teams, was on the Pierre school board, started a men’s coffee group at First United Methodist Church in Pierre and ushered in the first St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pierre.
Don’s coaching honors were: State Championship Class A girls 1982, State Championship Class A girls 1991, Girls BB Coach of the Year 1982 by SD High School Coaches Association, High School Athletic Hall of Fame 1963-2009, SD BB Coaches Association Hall of Fame – 49 years, coached boys BB in Ft. Pierre for a total of 51 years of coaching, inducted into Pierre Hall of Fame with the 1982 BB team.
It was a fateful Parent-Teacher Conference at Riggs High School with Jon’s sophomore Biology teacher that began the fun, fast, fabulous courtship of Don and Vonnie. Don married Vonnie Moore on October 25, 1986. With this marriage came three stepsons. They all knew Don long before Vonnie did, in Biology class or at the Teen Center! Don shifted into the role of stepfather seamlessly with laughter and love.
Don convinced Vonnie to move to Sioux Falls in 2018 where they could be near family. Don knew leaving her comfortable Victorian home on Capitol Avenue after fifty years would be hard for Vonnie. Don put his teaching and coaching strategies into play when purchasing their townhome in Sioux Falls. With a realtor Don and Vonnie looked at townhomes and soon found the right one. He instructed the realtor to get the paperwork done and they would sign. When Vonnie was asked to sign the ownership papers with Don she questioned whether enough preparation had been made for this big decision. With his professional voice, Don said, ‘of course we have.’ It was the best decision they could have made and Vonnie thanked Don every day!
Don will always be adored by his wife and lovingly remembered by his family: son, Chad Shields and wife Kari and their children: Em, Gavin, William, Grace, Oliver and Lily of Sioux Falls; son Troy Shields, a dentist in Norway, and his four sons: Johan, Espen, Noah, and Liam; daughter Jodi Shields of Virginia, MN; stepson Chris Moore and wife Cathy of Madison; stepson Jon Moore and wife Robyn and children Spencer and Shoshana of Denver; stepson Charlie Moore and wife Stephanie and children Lydia and Rudy of Sioux Falls.
The Visitation will be on Sunday, May 14, 2023, from 6-8 p.m.; Celebration of Life on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Both will be held at Sunnycrest Church at 4801 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls SD.
Memorials may be given to Don Shields Living Legacy, a scholarship for a Riggs High Graduate, or to Sunnycrest Church.
Following 82 amazing years, Don Phelps Shields has begun his next adventure!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.