Dona J. King, 87, of Blunt, S.D., passed away October 17, 2020, in Fort Pierre, S.D.

Funeral Services will be Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Blunt, S.D. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Blunt under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge and Feigum Funeral Home of Pierre. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Feigum Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at www.keslingfuneralhome.net.

