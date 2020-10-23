Dona J. King, 87, of Blunt, S.D., passed away October 17, 2020, in Fort Pierre, S.D. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Blunt, S.D. The services will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Blunt under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge and Feigum Funeral Home of Pierre. Visitation will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Feigum Funeral Home, with a prayer service to be held at 7 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Dona J. King was born September 16, 1933, to Clinton and Nellie (Curvo) Borden at Pierre, S.D. She grew up on farms west of Onida, S.D., and east of Blunt, S.D., and attended rural schools. Dona often recalled having a good childhood, ice skating and swimming with her family.
On August 28, 1949, she married Forrest (Bud) King at the Church of Christ in Blunt. Bud and Dona made their home in Blunt for the remainder of their lives where they raised their family. While her children were young, Dona was a homemaker and raised her children. Later she worked as a dietary supervisor at the Pierre hospital for nearly 26 years, then worked at the Kings Inn, and at Parkwood Assisted Living. In 2004, Dona and Bud moved to Hot Springs, S.D., to be close to Bud’s doctors. In 2009, they returned to Pierre.
Dona and Bud loved to garden and always had a big garden. She loved to cook and was a very good cook having published two cook books with spare ribs and sauerkraut being a specialty - a dish her children fondly remember which only her son Ed has mastered. His dish is as good as his Mom’s. She also enjoyed crocheting.
Dona was a list person. She always made a list of the chores her children were supposed to do around the house. If you didn’t get your chores done you would wind up on her list, and it wasn’t the good list. The last list that Dona made for her children was a list pertaining to what she wanted in regards to her funeral arrangements and was particular on how she wanted to have things done.
She is survived by children, Enola (Lyle) Synder of Rapid City, S.D., Jo (Gale) Harkless of Belle Fourche, S.D., Buddy (Lori) King of Blunt, S.D., Helen (Gary) Anderson of Blunt, S.D., Nyleen Royka of Blunt, S.D., Dolores Irvine of Blunt, S.D., Kristi (Dean) Haney of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Ed (Denea) King of Pierre, S.D.; grandchildren Buddy Allen King, Cedric and Lonnie Hook, Clovia Hoey, Scott Harkless, Brandy Jensen, Brenda Hamilton, Allen King, Chance Lea Alberts, Jason Anderson, Jody Spangenberg, Jared Royka, Heather Fry, Jeremy Irvine, Joshua Irvine, Derek Haney, Kelin Haney, Brandon King, Trevor King, Lissa King and Kobe King, 39 great grandchildren and 17 great great grandchildren.
Dona was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud in 2010, siblings Ronald, Edward and Nyla Borden, sons-in-laws Mike Royka and John Irvine, daughter in-law Cookie King, mother and father in-law, Forrest and Francis King, brother and sister-in-laws Bob and Dixie King, Chuck and Helen King, Mary Ellen Wipf, Marilyn King and grandson baby boy Anderson.
