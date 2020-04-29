Donald Dean Mehrer, 75, passed away from natural causes in Wendell, NC, on Monday April 20, 2020.
Don was born on August 30, 1944, in Highmore, SD, to Albert Mehrer and Anne Springer. Celebration of Life for him will be held at a future date. Thank you for the love and support.
Arrangements are with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. Full obituary and his life story are available at www.stricklandfuneral.com.
