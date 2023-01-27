Donald (Don) George Boyd
Long-time Pierre businessman Donald (Don) George Boyd, 76, died January 25, 2023, at Maryhouse Long-term Care.
His service will be 2 p.m., Monday, January 30, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, with visitation one hour prior to the service and burial at Riverside Cemetery. A time of sharing and celebrating his life is scheduled at the LongBranch, 351 S. Pierre Street, immediately following the committal.
Don was born February 26, 1946, to Stanton and June (Exe) Boyd in Seattle, WA. He was the second of five sons. He grew up in Pierre, graduating from Riggs High School in 1964. He briefly attended college at SD School of Mines and Northern State College. He joined the U.S. Navy March 1, 1966, and served on the USS WASP until his discharge on November 3, 1969.
Don returned to Pierre and worked as an advertising salesman for various media. He later began a business, Co-op Printing and Advertising.
Don married Sue Grafton in 1970, and they had one son, Craig. The couple later divorced.
Don was one of the early participants in Pierre Players Community Theatre serving as business manager and on the board of directors. He performed in over 60 productions and wrote several plays. He was most proud of his play, “Mommy Where Are You” which he wrote and performed across the state in honor of his mother who died from Alzheimer’s.
Don was a sought-after stage personality; he also loved magic, and performed shows for children at schools and birthday parties. Additionally, he and business partner Donna Fjelstad performed as a comedy duo at many events.
In 1992, Don married Kate Boyd. He happily helped raise Kate’s daughter, Kimberly, and also her grandson, Ricky, who lived with them over 11 years.
Later Don, Kate and Donna started a small theatre group, RiverBridge, which operated several years. Don’s love of writing lead him to begin a bi-weekly newspaper, River Life, which contained feature stories about life in and around Pierre. He published River Life for 12 years.
In 1990, Don began publication of a local news sheet that was delivered M-F to 156 businesses in Pierre and Ft. Pierre. He loved Pierre and devoted many hours weekly promoting downtown Pierre.
Don was one of the initial organizers of Oahe Days in the 1970s. He was the first male to serve on the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center Board of Directors, and a member of American Legion Post 8, and Vietnam Era Veterans Association. Other boards he served on included St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, Short Grass Arts Council, Pierre Downtown Association, and Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center.
Don was a unique individual who always had a joke or magic trick to share with customers and friends, or even strangers.
A memorial has been established at Countryside Hospice Support and Memory Center, 415 S. Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501.
An extended obituary is available at isburgfuneralchapels.com.
