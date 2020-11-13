Donald F. Rausch, 99
Donald F. Rausch, 99, of Aberdeen, S.D., passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Bethesda Home of Aberdeen.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 409 3rd Avenue SE, Aberdeen, with Father Andrew Dickenson, Celebrant. Burial follows at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be 4-5 p.m., Sunday, at the mortuary, with a liturgical wake service beginning at 5 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday. Family and friends may sign Donald’s online guestbook and also view his service via the live stream service link at www.schriversmemorial.com.
Donald Frederick Rausch was the fifth child of 13 born to John N. and Frances (Duenwald) Rausch. He was born on July 22, 1921 in Hoven, S.D. Donald grew up on a farm in Potter County and attended St. Anthony’s Parochial School, graduating from the eighth grade in May of 1937.
He stayed on the family farm and helped his parents from 1937 to 1946. He also worked on several thrashing crews during that time. Donald married Agnes Glodt on October 16, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg, S.D. They made their home on a farm 7 1/2 miles west of Hoven. Donald loved farming and was always quick to help out any family member or neighbors who needed his help. He was a very hard-working person throughout his life and was always working in high gear. Agnes would always tell him to “slow down”, but, of course, he didn’t listen! The highlight of his farming life is when he had a deep flowing well dug and building the basement house.
To this union three children were born: Kenneth, Allen and Donna. Donald and Agnes enjoyed going to dances in their early years and playing cards, especially whist tournaments, with the whole Rausch clan. He also enjoyed playing baseball, basketball, board games, and card games with his children, usually on Sundays, because you never worked on Sundays. Sundays were a day of rest and he did not believe in working on Sunday because this is the Lord’s Day and we should respect our Lord and God.
Donald’s faith was very strong and praying with his family was a high priority. Many litanies and rosaries were said with his family, especially during harvest time. Donald continued to say the Rosary every day of his life! He was a member of St. Anthony’s Church in Hoven, S.D., then of Sacred Heart Church in Aberdeen, S.D., and was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for many years.
After 42 years of farming, Donald and Agnes retired in September of 1989 and moved to Aberdeen, S.D. They loved going to their grandchildren’s activities in Aberdeen and in Pierre, such as baseball, basketball and soccer games, swim meets, school programs, band, music and dance recitals. Agnes passed away in January of 2012. After that, Donald lived with his daughter, Donna, for six months then moved to Aberdeen Health and Rehab. In May of 2014, he moved to assisted living at Bethesda Town Square and then in June of 2016, he moved into the nursing home at Bethesda Home, where he was residing at the time of his death.
Surviving Donald are his children: Kenneth Rausch of Pierre, S.D., Allen (Andrea) Rausch of Brandon, S.D. and Donna (Mike) Olson of Aberdeen; eight grandchildren: Brian Rausch (Chantelle McFadden) of Denham Springs, La., Brandon Rausch (Mayya Kawar) of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Brittany (Dan) McDonald of Pierre, S.D., Pam (Jason) Ellwein of Roscoe, S.D., Jessica Rausch, Minneapolis, Minn., Jamie Pence (David Eastman) of Aberdeen, S.D., Trevor Pence of Omaha, Neb., and Sadie Pence (Jordan Brandenburgh) of Overland, Kan.; four great-grandchildren: Carter and Travis Ellwein of Roscoe, S.D. and Mason and Madeline McDonald of Pierre, S.D.; three brothers: Richard Rausch of Gettysburg, S.D., Lloyd (Betty) Rausch of Windsor, Colo., and George (Shirley) Rausch of Aberdeen, S.D.; and two sisters-in law: Pat Rausch of Pierre, S.D. and Carrie Glodt of Gettysburg, S.D.
Donald was preceded death by his wife of 65 years, Agnes; four brothers: Albert, Alfred (in childhood), LeRoy, and Edward Rausch; five sisters: Laura Van Well, Mary Rausch (in infancy), Marcella Lemler, Helen Holzwarth, and Beatrice Westphal; two daughters-in-law: Jane Rausch and Kim Rausch; and many brothers and sisters-in-law from both the Rausch and Glodt families.
Special thanks to all of the staff at Aberdeen Health and Rehab, Bethesda Town Square and especially to Bethesda Home for the excellent care that Donald received during his stay there. May God Bless All of YOU!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.