Donald Frazier

Donald R. Frazier, 78, of Omaha, NE, died on Sunday, September 25th, after a long year of health struggles. A wake will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 3rd, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD, followed by military honors and a noon luncheon at the American Legion Cabin.

