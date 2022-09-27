Donald Frazier

Donald R. Frazier, 78, of Omaha, NE, died on Sunday, September 25th, after a long year of health struggles. A wake will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 3rd, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, SD, followed by military honors and a noon luncheon at the American Legion Cabin.
Donald (Don) was born on June 21st, 1944, to Donald and Martha (Smithers) Frazier in Dunlap, IA. After Don was born the family moved to a farm south of Miller, SD, where he rode horseback to country school with his brothers Rodney and Roger until the family moved to Pierre. Don graduated from Riggs High School in 1962. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1967 after serving at Camp Rice near the DMZ in South Korea.
Don married Janet Baumberger of McIntosh, SD, in 1968. They eventually moved to Aberdeen, SD, where Don graduated from Northern State College. Don and Janet had three sons: Gary, Shane and Kevin. Don later married his second wife, Janet Maciejewski from Omaha, NE, in 1981. The two were together for 26 years until her death in 2008. Don later met and married Cheryl Conn, with whom he spent the last several years of his life in the Omaha area. They enjoyed many laughs and social activities, especially the chance to cheer on their grandchildren at sporting and other events, in both Omaha and Milwaukee.
Don worked in sales most of his career and was recognized for great customer service and always bringing a smile to work. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and going to the movies. He also was an avid sports fan – most notably following the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team (when they were worth watching), and more recently the Nebraska women’s volleyball team. Don never met a stranger and loved to visit and tell stories. He was a very affectionate person and always made sure his family knew he loved them. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He also loved Rodney and Roger, dearly, and liked to share stories of their youth.
Don is survived by his loving companion, Cheryl, and his sons Gary Frazier of Encampment, WY, Shane (Michelle) Frazier of Milwaukee, WI, and Kevin Frazier of Nashville, TN. He is further survived by Cheryl’s sons George (Raquel) Conn and Chris (Julie) Conn, and his cherished grandchildren Aidan, Noel and Helen Frazier, Alaina and Rylan Conn, Trace and Taylor Conn, Jordan (Dallas) Davis, and his great-granddaughter Sierra.
Don was preceded in death by his second wife, Janet, parents Donald and Martha, and brothers Rodney and Roger.
