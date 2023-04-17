Donald S. Lammon, 95, of Fort Pierre, SD passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21nd at Resurrection Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the services. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on Donald’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Donald was born in Midland, SD on December 4, 1927, son of John J. and Stella M (Ketcham) Lammon. He attended Pheba Country school through most of the 8th grade and then graduated from Ft. Pierre High School in 1945. In 1946 he enlisted in the US Navy after which he went to work for CNW Railroad. He was married on July 10, 1949 to Netta M. Hackett in Ft. Pierre. In the fall of 1949, they moved to Minneapolis where he attended trade school and then was hired by the Soo Line Railroad working there until his retirement in April 1988. They had 2 children, Sharmon K. Kallio of Grass Lake, MI and Robert L. Lammon of Jackson, MI. In 1993 he and Netta moved back to Ft. Pierre to spend their retirement years doing a bit of fishing and traveling, and spending a few winters in New Mexico. Donald was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church of Pierre, SD.
Donald is survived by daughter Sharmon (Norman) Kallio, Grass Lake, MI, daughter-in-law Nancy Lammon, Jackson, MI, grandchildren: Jason (Amy) Kallio, Julie (Huyland) Bryant, Jodie Kallio, and Jimmy Lammon, great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Huyland, Maylee, Sadie, sisters: Frances Blesh, Buckeye, AZ, Shirley Laws, Rapid City SD, brother-in-laws: Jim Duncan, Fort Pierre, SD, William Hackett (Kathy) Sturgis, SD, Marvin Clark, Houston, TX, sister-in-laws: Rose Lee Jacob, Port St. Joe, FL, Linda Hackett, Pierre, SD and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Netta, son Robert 'Bobby' Lammon, great granddaughter Alana Bryant, brother and wife Verley and Vi Lammon, brother-in-law Louis 'Bud' Hackett, sister-in-laws: Evyline 'Bitsy' Duncan, Marie 'Tiny' Gannon, Ona Clark and Anna Marie Meininger.
Memorials can be directed to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 103 N. Taylor, Pierre, SD.
The family would like to thank Dr. Plumage, Hospice Nurses: Shelley, Shannon, Jodi and the staff at Maryhouse for the excellent care that Dad received. Also thanks to Nance Orsbon for her spiritual offerings.
