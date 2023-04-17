Donald S. Lammon
Donald S. Lammon, 95, of Fort Pierre, SD passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21nd at Resurrection Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the services. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on Donald’s obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

