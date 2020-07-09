Donald Trimble, 70, of Pierre, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Visitation will be held 1:00-5:00pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Feigum Funeral Home. A Graveside Funeral Service will begin at 10:00am, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery. You are welcome to bring a chair. His service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Donald Trimble was born December 7, 1949, in Pierre, SD, to Murel and Ella (Herren) Trimble. He grew up in Pierre and graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in 1968. He excelled in athletics while in high school, starring as a two year starting halfback in football and a quarter mile specialist in track.
After attending a year of college at SDSU, he was drafted into military service in January 1970. He decided to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corp and was deployed to Vietnam. On April 22, 1971, he was wounded in a night fire fight with the Viet Cong, sustaining a spinal cord injury which left him a paraplegic. He was awarded two Purple Hearts for being wounded during combat. For the next three years, he fought for his life at Hines Veterans Hospital in Chicago, IL, before returning home to Pierre where mom’s home cooking and care from his family helped him to recover.
He met the love of his life, Joni Skogen, and they were married on June 18, 1983. They were blessed with two sons, Thomas in 1985 and Aaron in 1989. Don loved the outdoors and during hunting season could often be found hunting with his Labradors running the road ditch and retrieving the roosters. He also enjoyed many camping outings with Joni and the boys and loved being on the water. He was also an avid fisherman. Along with Joni they owned and managed Little World clothing store for children which changed to Fashion World when they added adult clothing.
Don was diagnosed with bladder cancer in February of 2019. The Marine in Don would fight this boldly, but the final roll call came on July 7, 2020.
Don is survived by his wife of 37 years, Joni, sons Thomas (Brianna) Sioux Falls, SD and Aaron (Kelsey) Rapid City, SD; one brother Jim Trimble of Belle Fouche, SD and 22 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murel and Ella, brothers Murel, Arthur and Vernon, one sister Vada and sister- in-laws Donna Trimble, Darla Trimble and Wanda Trimble.
Memorials may be directed to Avera @Home Hospice at 800 E Sioux Ave, Pierre SD 57501 or Pennies for Robert/Countryside Support and Memory Center at 415 S Crow St, Pierre SD 57501. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
