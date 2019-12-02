Donald Vincent Bollweg, 77
Donald Vincent Bollweg, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at his home south of Harrold with family at his side after taking one last ride through the countryside he loved.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Harrold Gymnasium with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Medicine Hill Cemetery near Harrold. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Donnie was born March 1, 1942, in Pierre, SD to Mildred (Gregg) and Vincent Bollweg. Donnie’s early life was spent growing up on a ranch in the “Pocket” of the West Bend area. He lived in the Miller/Orient area before moving to Harrold where he graduated high school in 1962. That year he married his high school sweetheart, Judi Davis. From this fifty-seven year union, they were blessed with two children. A son, Michael and a daughter, Melissa.
Donnie was a true outdoorsman who found joy in hunting, fishing, skiing, trapping and traveling with friends and family. He was an innovator, and his entrepreneurial spirit led him and Judi into many ventures during his lifetime. Donnie found a passion in flying early in life and earned a living as an aerial applicator, charter commercial pilot and also hunting coyotes in his beloved Super Cub for a bounty. With this passion he amassed more than 20,000 flight hours in his lifetime.
Donnie had a construction business that put in hundreds of miles of pipeline and cleared tens of thousands of acres of land for crop production. In the early ‘80s he decided to try his hand at farming, and Bollweg Farms became a staple of his entrepreneur feats which continues today with his son Michael. In the mid ‘90s Donnie and Judi purchased the old Sexhauer grain elevator and revived it as the co-founders of Harrold Grain Company (now ADM-Harrold). Donnie and Judi turned his love of hunting into a pheasant hunting business that evolved over the years into a pheasant hunting lodge that continues to be run by his family. Donnie served on the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources for 17 years in which he made many close friends.
If you asked him to choose among all of his accomplishments in life, he took the most pride in his three grandchildren whom he loved spending time with hunting, traveling and following their activities. Donnie was a true story teller and was in his element visiting with family, friends and hunting guests, or driving around the countryside checking fields or looking for wildlife.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Judi Bollweg, son, Michael (Angie) Bollweg, Harrold, SD; daughter Melissa (Barry) Berg, Dell Rapids, SD; Grandchildren Madison Bollweg, Regan Bollweg and Sierra Berg; honorary daughter, Agnieszka Schauff, Berlin, Germany; brother Chuck (Cyndi) Bollweg, Fulton MD; Mike (Judy) Bollweg, Phoenix, AZ; Patrick Bollweg (Shelly) Sioux Falls, SD; sister Jan (Ross) Krull, Harrold, SD; Phyllis (Mike) Perkovich, Pierre, SD; Linda Bollweg, Fort Pierre,SD; aunt Joyce Norris, Rapid City, SD; aunt Myrtle Cooper, Highmore, SD. uncle Bill Beastrom, Pierre, SD. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in Death by his mother and father and Grandparents Bernard and Clara Gregg.
