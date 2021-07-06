Donald Wayne Hageman
Donald Wayne Hageman, 69, of Fort Pierre, SD, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, SD.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11:30am at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, with visitation for one hour prior. Interment will take place at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre.
Donald was born January 24, 1952, to Arnold and Marie (Borchardt) Hageman in Ramona, SD. He grew up in rural Ramona. He attended Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota and graduated from the School of Law of the University of SD. Donald married Carol Jo (Murphy) on May 20, 1978, in Yankton, SD. They lived in Madison, SD, before moving to Pierre in 1987.
Donald enjoyed hunting and was an avid reader. When his eyesight began to fail, he found a love for audio books and through the years downloaded over 1900 audio books. He worked for the State of South Dakota Department of Revenue and Department of Labor where he ended his 30-year career.
Donald is survived by his wife Carol Hageman, his daughter Jodi (John) Bechard and grandchildren Kaylee and Brecken all of Fort Pierre. He is also survived by sisters: Shirley Warner of Madison, and Beverly (Richard Lampson) Hageman of McFarland, WI, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Nancy Stinson of Denver, CO.
Memorials can be directed to the American Diabetes Association or the Lions Eye Bank for the donation of corneas.
