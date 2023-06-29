Donna Kringen

Donna (Zuber) Kenworthy Kringen, 84, of Mitchell, formerly of Ft. Pierre passed away on June 28th at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7th at the Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre. Isburg Funeral Chapel of Pierre has been placed in care of the arrangements.

Service information

Jul 7
Graveside
Friday, July 7, 2023
10:00AM
Scotty Philip Cemetery
North HWY 1806
Ft. Pierre, SD 57532
