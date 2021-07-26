Donna Marie Snodgrass 1

Donna Marie Snodgrass

Donna Marie Snodgrass

Donna Marie Snodgrass went to be with the Lord on July 16th of 2021 in her home peacefully in her sleep after a strong fight against cancer - 15 fifteen days after her 58th birthday and 40th wedding anniversary to her loving husband Barry Snodgrass.

She was born on July 1st of 1963 in Lead, SD, to Duane and Marilyn Edelman Herman. She was the oldest of four Joe Seminole Wife Julie; Les Seminole; Heather Seminole.

Her four loving children will cherish all their wonderful memories with her. Brandon Snodgrass; Cassie Sichmeller Husband James children Taylen 19, Aden 13, Peyton 13, Ava 10, Alex 2; Aaron Snodgrass; Desirae Snodgrass.

Donna was a dedicated healthcare provider of 30+ years with a passion to help others through the hardest times in their life, specializing in intensive care and elderly nursing. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, fishing, and spending time with her loving family.

Celebration of life will be held Aug 7th from 2-5 at the Moose Lodge in Fort Pierre, SD.

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Snodgrass as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments