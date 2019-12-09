Donna Nye, 84
Donna Nye, 84, of Blunt, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Avantara Pierre.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Newlife Assembly Church, Pierre, with Pastor John Fette officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 4:00 p.m. in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Blunt.
Donna was born May 12, 1935, to Earl and Grace (Hillmer) Crain in Blunt, SD. She spent much of her childhood helping her parents on the Gephart Ranch near Stephan and caring for and playing with her younger sister, Judy. She was a country girl and enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing and herding cattle. Donna was involved in basketball and numerous other school activities before graduating from Blunt High School in 1954.
She was united in marriage to Elden Nye on November 24th, 1955, in Pierre, SD. To this union two sons were born: Richard and Jamie. Donna worked for the Department of Social Services in child protection until her retirement.
Family and faith were Donna’s two favorite things. She often brought up her love for the Lord and enjoyed showing off pictures of her grandkids. Donna loved spending summers with her grandkids and took them on daily adventures to the river, the pool, Pierre, and many other places!
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons: Richard (Carol) and Jamie (Jennifer); grandchildren: Nathan (Sierra), Haley (Trevor) Cook, Colin (Danielle), Jonathan Wright, Colton (Macy Schock), DeShayne (Brad) Hoag, and Jessica (Jake Maliske); seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy (Cecil) Staples; and many beloved relatives.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Grace; and her daughter-in-law, Dawn.
Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.