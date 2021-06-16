Donna Ray O’Day Nickels
Donna Ray O’Day Nickels, age 85. died, June 12, 2021, at Avantara Lake Norden Care Center.
A second service will be held Thursday. June 17, 2021, at 5PM in the Isburg Funeral Chapel at Pierre with visitation one hour prior to services. Cole & Casey Nickels will have a reading. Burial will follow in the Scotty Philip Cemetery at Fort Pierre. Calli Nickels Dikoff will sing “In The Garden” at the burial. Casket bearers will be William Boots Nickels, Luveta Nickels (Steve) Wicks, Danna Nickels Jacobsen, Tracy Nickels (Nick) Aguayo, and Troy Nickels (Becki). The Honorary Casket bearers will be Adam, Cole, and Casey Nickels, Calli Nickels Dikoff, Dally Jo, McCrae, Owen, Sutton, William and Tyler Nickels, RaeAnn, and Emersyn Dikoff and all of her Nickels and O’Day Nieces and nephews.
Donna Ray O’Day Nickels, 85, was born on March 19, 1936, the sixth child of Ray Herbert O’Day and Lula Clementine (Kerr) O’Day in Pierre, South Dakota.
Preceding her in death, mother and father-in-law; Frederick and Anna Nickels, all her brothers and sisters in law, Herbert “Bud” (Eileen) O’Day and Robert “Bob” (Donna) O’Day, and sisters, Glenna (Jim) Bohlke, Louise (Jim) Thill, and Marie (Lloyd) Langdeau; a son-in-law Bob “Big Jake” Jacobsen and grandson Derrick Nickels.
Survivors: Boots Nickels, Luveta Nickels (Steve) Wicks, Danna Nickels Jacobsen, and Tracy Nickels (Nick) Aguayo all of Clark and Troy (Becki) Nickels of Lodgepole, SD. her grandchildren Adam, Cole, and Casey Nickels, and Calli Nickels Dikoff; great-grandchildren, Dally Jo, McCrae, Owen and Sutton Nickels, RaeAnn and Emersyn Dikoff and William and Tyler Nickels and many nieces and nephews.
The Furness Funeral Home at Clark www.furnessfuneralhome.com
