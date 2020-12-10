Donnette Anderson, 69

Donnette Goldie Anderson was born on August 6, 1951 in Albert Lea, Minn. to Alvin and Marvel (Morgan) Farris. The family moved to Fort Pierre in 1959 and Donnette spent the rest of her life in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area. She married Dave Anderson in 1972 and began her family with daughter Dena who was soon followed by three sons Dwayne, David and Darin. They later divorced but remained forever friends.
Donnette spent her life caring for people and was a friend to all she met. She worked various jobs in the community, but her greatest love was caring for her residents at Oahe, Inc. In April 2020 she was honored with receiving the 2020 South Dakota Direct Support Professional of the Year.
She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2004 and spent the last sixteen years battling the disease with a positive attitude until the end.
She leaves to carry on, her children, Dena (Donnie) Schaefer of Fort Pierre, SD, Dwayne (Shalista) Anderson of Tea, S.D., David (Kaishia) Anderson of Pierre, S.D., Darin (Lynsey) Anderson of Pierre, S.D., bonus children Kevin (Alisha) Anderson and Charlene Pfeiffer; grandchildren: Destiny, Danielle, Darian, Devyn and Drayson Schaefer, Kenedi, Somer, Pryce, Piper, Spencer, Logan, Ryan Ayden, Jayce, Emmylia and Ace Anderson; great grandchildren Zaylee, Daylen, Sophia, Marcus and Kenna; two sister DeAnn (Michael) Sutley and Debra (Ed) Stutesman; nieces Heather, Hollie, Kristen, Kelly and their families; special friend Jake Berndt and family and Mary and Dave Anderson along with her beloved pets Lily and Dax. Donnette was preceded in death by a brother Dwainne in 1990 and her parents Alvin and Marvel Farris in 2006.
A celebration of Donnette’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name. Correspondence may be directed to the family in care of Feigum Funeral Home, 808 W Pleasant Drive, Pierre, SD 57501. A memorial video of Donnette’s life may be viewed and condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
