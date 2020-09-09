Doris Burrows Pollitt Cummins, 92
Doris Burrows Pollitt Cummins was born May 20, 1928, in Knutsford, England, to Arthur and Anne (Burrows) Pollitt. She grew up during World War II when there were bombings in the area. Her grandfather made beautiful brass creations and her father held jobs at the Post Office and at the City of Knutsford.
She met Bob Cummins when he was stationed in England during World War II at the dances held at the Co-op in downtown Knutsford. She was very young and was supervised closely at the dances by her sisters.
Bob returned stateside, and after a time, began writing letters to Doris. She worked at the Ford Garage as an accountant in Knutsford until she flew to the U.S. on July 4, 1947, to see Bob and to decide if the cultural differences were too different or if she would like to stay and marry him. Bob stopped on the Mendota Bridge near the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport and asked Doris to marry him and presented her with an engagement ring. As soon as Doris arrived in De Smet, Grandma Cummins was already planning the wedding. Doris stayed with Bob’s parents, Charley and Ann, until the wedding one month later. They were married August 4, 1947. Doris attended classes to become a naturalized citizen of the United States of America and after completing the required classwork and examinations, she was very proud of becoming a U.S. citizen
Doris had the most beautiful dark brown eyes that sparked with emotion, and she had a very quick wit. She loved to dance, played the piano by ear, and was the best wife and Mom that anyone could ask for. She played sports with us, went on family bicycle rides, and we always remember Dad wanting to ski one more time. One of our favorite memories was Mom taking him all the way around Lake Poinsett on skis trying to tire him out. We are very blessed to have had her in our lives!
Family was very important to Doris.
She had five brothers: Charles, James, Thomas (Mary), Harold, Jack (Edith); and five sisters: Win (Bill), Marjorie (Don), Freda (Clem), Jo (Freddy), Glenda (Mick). She is survived by two of her sisters, Freda Jones (Clem) of Newcastle, NSW, Australia, and Jo Da Prato of Newton Stewart, Scotland, and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
She was very proud of her five children and loved them dearly. Maureen (Doug) Droz, Jim (fiancée Pam), Tom, Shelley (Kenny) Pfannenstiel, and Jan (Gill) Hedman. Her grandchildren brought her great joy including Brittany (Kade), Alli, Kristen (Charlie), Sean (Hannah), Shelby (Mike), Carly (Dale), Teri (Jamie), Jennifer, Jennifer, Gretchen. She loved it when she was able to spend time with her great-grandchildren, which include Zoey, Xzavier, Grayson, Chy, Bodhi, Angel, Maggie and Quentin, Tatum, Kinzey and London.
She treasured all her friends who were such a special part of her wonderful life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. (Bob); and her son, James Shelburne Cummins (Jim); her parents; and numerous brothers, sisters and other family members.
Doris Cummins, 92, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Avantara, Pierre, SD. A public visitation is scheduled for 12:00PM (noon)- 1:00PM, Friday, September 11, 2020, with a 1:00 PM memorial service to follow at De Smet Community Church, De Smet, SD, with Pastor Jim Millman officiating. Burial will follow at De Smet Cemetery, De Smet, SD. Memorial donations may be directed to Countryside Hospice, Pierre, SD; or charity of choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.