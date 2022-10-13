Doris E. Zweber Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doris E. ZweberDoris E. Zweber, 93, of Hoven, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the Bowdle Hospital.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Darin Schmidt presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Doris’ arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net). To plant a tree in memory of Doris Zweber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Burial Funeral Home Doris E. Zweber Worship Christianity Darin Schmidt Hoven Cemetery Luce Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Denver Air surprises hunters bound for Pierre Hughes County Land Transfers for Sept. 12-16 Kienholz earns state record, stays focused on season Tennis wins first state title, celebrates with churros Op-Ed: Please vote no on IM 27 Pierre Players find history, success during opening weekend Hughes County Land Transfers for Sept. 19-23 Seniors look back after tough season finish Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection Pastor Matt says farewell to Pierre Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper E-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
