Doris Hubbard, 68, of Pierre, SD, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, in Redfield, South Dakota. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Isburg Funeral Chapel. Masks are encouraged. Online condolences may be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Doris was born in Pierre on August 1, 1953, to Bertha (Noteboom) Oldenkamp and Henry Oldenkamp. Together with 11 siblings, Doris grew up in Murdo, South Dakota, where she attended and graduated from Murdo High School.
On August 28, 1979 Doris was united in marriage to Phillip Hubbard at the Oahe Chapel near Pierre and to this union they welcomed their son, Mathew, and their daughter, Amanda.
Throughout her married life Doris was involved primarily in the food service industry and in her pastime she found interest and joy in working crossword puzzles, participating in card games and watching the food TV networks.
Doris is survived by her husband, Phillip, their children; Mathew and Amanda, two grandchildren and her siblings: Ben, Fred and Bob Oldenkamp, Bessie Roghair, Mary Ann Vanrooyen, Henrietta Oldenkamp, Lynda Oldenkamp, Pauline Paul, Bertha Oldenkamp and Betty Oldenkamp.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Gertrude “Gerty” Smith.
To send flowers to the family of Doris Hubbard, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.