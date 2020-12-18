Dorothy “Dottie” Ann McBride LeBeau, 74, of Pierre, S.D., passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pierre, with a funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Masks will be required. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be written to the family at: www.isburghofmeister@hotmail.com.
Dottie was born in Mobridge, S.D., to Milton and Tracy (Lambert Wright) McBride on August 5, 1946. She grew up at O’Kreek, S.D., on the Rosebud Indian Reservation and attended St. Mary’s School in Springfield, S.D. She married Patrick A. LeBeau on December 21, 1967, at Wakpala, S.D. Together they had three children: Nancy, Raeanne, and Ben. Family was very important to Dottie as was education.
Dottie spent her entire career in education. She graduated from Yankton College and Sinte Gleska and earned more than one master’s degree. She worked at various schools over the years and 27 of those years were at Todd County Schools. Dottie was a teacher, an administrator and also a professor throughout the years. She taught in Vermillion, White Horse, at St. Mary’s in Springfield, and she spent a few years working in Aberdeen for the Bureau of Education. Dottie was a member of SD Education, BCU, TCEA, NIEA, SDABBE, and was a national church officer.
Dottie is survived by her husband of almost 53 years, Pat LeBeau of Pierre, her children: Nancy LeBeau of Chamberlain, Raeanne Shaw of Pierre, and Ben LeBeau of Rapid City, SD, her grandchildren: Andrew Grant, William Grant, Patrick W. LeBeau, Myles Shaw, Shannon Grant, Billie Shaw, and Sage LeBeau, and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Charlotte (Dick) Whippel, Paula (Doc) Adams, Louanne (Dick) Adamson, Vicky (Ron) Brandt, Shelly (Clint) Hoodie, Deb (Norman) Hauck, Ben (Amanda) Wright and Brian Wright.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Guy McBride, and her sister Winona Steevers.
