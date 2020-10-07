Dorothy Jean (Baldwin) Kratochvil, 96
Dorothy Jean (Baldwin) Kratochvil, 96, passed from this world on Wednesday, September 30th, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Brookings, surrounded by her family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edgewood for their years of extraordinary, loving care for “Big Red.”
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Rude’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Donald and Dorothy Kratochvil Scholarship at SDSU (c/o the SDSU Foundation) or to St..Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brookings.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com.
