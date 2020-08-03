Dorothy Webb, 86

Dorthy Webb, 86, of Harrold, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Highmore Health.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Harrold Auditorium, with Pastor Kippy Udehn officiating. Burial will follow at Medicine Hill Cemetery, Harrold. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Dorthy’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.

