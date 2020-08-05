Dorthy Webb, 86
Dorthy Webb, 86, of Harrold, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Highmore Health.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Harrold Auditorium, with Pastor Kippy Udehn officiating. Burial will follow at Medicine Hill Cemetery, Harrold. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore.
Dorthy Knudtson was born on June 29, 1934, to Mildred (Leigh) and Simon Oscar Knudtson on a ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. At a young age, she moved with her family to Highmore, SD. She graduated from Highmore High School in 1952.
On February 21, 1954, she wed her dearly beloved husband, Arnold Webb. They were married for 64 years. They were blessed with three children: Jerome Lee, Alinda Lou, and Patricia Leanne.
Dorthy was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She was very active in her church and community. She served at her church as a Sunday school teacher, church board secretary, and held many offices in UMW. She was a regular worshiper and did much of the decorating for church events.
Dorthy was a leader of the 4-H Club Country Clovers for 17 years. Arnie and Dorthy were inducted into the SD State 4-H Hall of Fame in 2002. She was a member of the Useful Hour Extension Club and served as a district chairman. She was chairman of the School Booster Club, a member of the Rising Sun Chapter 86 of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Harrold Steakettes, and the Birthday Club. Dorthy and Arnie were members of the Prairie Rattler Antique Car Club. They enjoyed participating in many parades in their 1926 Model T Ford car. They were active in the Ballroom Swishers Dance Club.
Dorthy enjoyed her family, entertaining in her home, traveling, playing Scrabble, sewing potholders, going to auctions and antique stores. She collected blue Carnival glass, angels and dolls. Her doll collection numbered over 300. Later in life, she enjoyed giving inspirational speeches to organizations using her doll collection. Her most recent passion was sewing pillow case dresses for an orphanage in Africa. She completed over 400 dresses. Dorthy was also an avid supporter of the Harrold Cardinal sports teams. She loved singing even though she couldn’t carry a tune. She kept a daily journal every day of her married life. Dorthy believed every day was a gift from God, living each day to its fullest, enjoying life, her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; twin sister, Delores and her husband Ralph Myers; sister, Virginia and her husband Melvin Hauge; brother, Melvin Knudtson and his wife Barb; brother, Marvin; brother-in-law, Ernest Webb and his wife Ruth; step-father, Vern Erickson; and grandson, Taylor Mitchell.
Survivors include: son, Jerome (Debra) Webb; daughters: Alinda (Robert) Wiarda and Patricia (Jeff) Mitchell; sister-in-laws, Carolyn (Danny) Hood and Marlene Knudtson; grandchildren: Jeremy (Amy) Webb, Ryan (Jami) Webb, Rosalee (Justin) Carroll, Anthony (Lauren) Wiarda, Jordan (Nikki) Wiarda, Bryan (Chelsa) Wiarda, Jessica (Tom) Schneider, and granddaughter-in-law, Danielle Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Jonah, Carter and Maya Webb; Abbie and Asher Wiarda; Canyon and Forrest Wiarda; Sawyer Wiarda; Benson and Joseph Schneider; Kaylie Peldo, Kinsey and Ava Webb; Morgan Renken; and Willow and Stetson Carroll; and long-time friends, Betty (Roland) Kleinschmidt and Virginia Barnes.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Dorthy’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.