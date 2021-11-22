Douglas Wuest, 61, of Pierre, SD, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Mitchell. Funeral services were held Tuesday, November 23, at Bittner Funeral Chapel. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Douglas George Wuest was born June 25, 1960, to George and Sandra (Lauterbach) Wuest in Mitchell, SD. Doug graduated from Mitchell High School in 1978. After high school, he attended the University of South Dakota, and received his Bachelor of Science in government in 1982. While in college Doug worked for the South Dakota Highway Dept. during the summers, weighing trucks and marking the roads. He took the money he earned to buy his first car.
At an early age, Doug sought knowledge and adventure in his life. As a young boy, Doug enjoyed trains. Every time he heard the train whistle blow two blocks away from home, he would ride his bike or run to the tracks to watch the train go by. Later on, he became interested in steam engines. Doug would go to conventions and ride on a train for a day trip. He always documented his trip by taking many pictures of the train engine. Doug was also always reading books about World War II history and government while growing up. He was very knowledgeable on many subjects. Doug, his parents, and his sister went on many family vacations. Doug would always walk fast because he was excited to explore the next place.
Doug lived and worked in Pierre for 39 years. He began working for the State of South Dakota in the Department of Energy. He then worked in the Department of Revenue in the Motor Vehicle Division for many years. Doug would come home to Mitchell every other weekend to be with his mom and sister. They always had a great time together, and shared many wonderful memories.
Later on in life, Doug took a great interest in birdwatching and photography. He would go to Farm Island and around Pierre to photograph birds. He took many beautiful photographs.
Doug was known for his love of his family, co-workers, his dry sense of humor, and his kindness and love for animals. He loved life.
Doug is survived by his mother, Sandra; sister, Linda Wuest of Mitchell; aunts, Ardell Schwilk of Lacey, WA and Edna Maruska of Iowa; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, George; grandparents, Ben and Martha Lauterbach, and George and Alice Wuest; along with many uncles and aunts.
