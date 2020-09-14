Doyce Henry LeBeau, 65, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Avera Mary house in Pierre.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Online condolences may be written www.isburgfuneralchapels.com . For those unable to attend Doyce’s service, it will be live-streamed at the top of his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Doyce was born on October 31, 1954, to Homer and Dora (Gunville) LeBeau. He grew up and attended school in Old Cheyenne Eagle Butte, SD.
As a young boy, Doyce enjoyed Indian dancing, he was a five-state fancy dance champion. When he got older music became his passion. He was always playing music; he recorded a song in Nashville, TN. Doyce was also an active member in his church, he made sure the kids had a ride to vacation bible school. He thought it was important for the kids to have church in their lives. He would always put on the best firework show for his family.
Doyce is survived by his siblings Stuart LeBeau, Milo LeBeau, Lalani (Richard) Reum, Diane LeBeau and Glenna (Rodney) Yellow Fat.
He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Dora (Gunville) LeBeau; brother John LeBeau Sr.; Nephews John LeBeau Jr., Charles Dog Eagle Peterson, Jordan LeBeau; and sister-in-law Ellen LeBeau, grandson Lennick Mike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.