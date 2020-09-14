Doyce Henry LeBeau, 65

Doyce Henry LeBeau, 65, of Pierre, SD, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Avera Mary house in Pierre.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Capitol Heights Baptist Church in Pierre. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be written www.isburgfuneralchapels.com . For those unable to attend Doyce’s service, it will be live-streamed at the top of his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Doyce was born on October 31, 1954, to Homer and Dora (Gunville) LeBeau. He grew up and attended school in Old Cheyenne Eagle Butte, SD.

As a young boy, Doyce enjoyed Indian dancing, he was a five-state fancy dance champion. When he got older music became his passion. He was always playing music; he recorded a song in Nashville, TN. Doyce was also an active member in his church, he made sure the kids had a ride to vacation bible school. He thought it was important for the kids to have church in their lives. He would always put on the best firework show for his family.

Doyce is survived by his siblings Stuart LeBeau, Milo LeBeau, Lalani (Richard) Reum, Diane LeBeau and Glenna (Rodney) Yellow Fat.

He was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Dora (Gunville) LeBeau; brother John LeBeau Sr.; Nephews John LeBeau Jr., Charles Dog Eagle Peterson, Jordan LeBeau; and sister-in-law Ellen LeBeau, grandson Lennick Mike.

To send flowers to the family of Doyce LeBeau, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 17
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 17, 2020
1:00PM
Capitol Heights Baptist Church
1720 US HWY 14
Pierre, SD 57501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments