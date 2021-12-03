Duane A. Rupkalvis
A Memorial Service for Duane A. Rupkalvis will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, Nebraska, with Pastor Kenton Birtell officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery. Face coverings at your own discretion. The service will be live streamed via the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/Mt-Calvary-Lutheran-Church-109006532511492.
Duane August Rupkalvis, 85 years of age, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Holdrege, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Primrose Assisted Living in Grand Island. Duane was born on April 15, 1936, in Onida, South Dakota, the eldest of six children, born to August William and Elizabeth (Haverly) Rupkalvis. Duane received his primary education from Norfolk District #13, a one room country school near Onida, and then graduated from Onida Public Schools, with the class of 1956.
On July 3, 1959, Duane was united in marriage to Beverly Sherwood at the Faith Lutheran Church in Onida, South Dakota. The couple was blessed with one daughter, LaConda Rae, and a son, De’laun Duane. The following April, Duane was inducted into the United States Army and later honorably discharged in 1962.He served in the Army Reserves until 1966, and upon his discharge, went to work for Leidholt Heating and Cooling as a technician and received on the job training through the GI Bill of Rights. He received further education through a correspondence course, and learned sheet metal lay-out. The couple moved to Holdrege in May of 1971, and Duane began working as the shop foreman for W.F. Andersons, for 10 years. Duane and Steve Gangwish opened Durable Service, Inc. in 1981, and Duane became the sole owner in 1989. Duane and Beverly operated the business until 2010, when they retired and sold to Al Svoboda.
Duane was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church, serving three terms on the church council. He then transferred to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. Duane enjoyed working. Was skilled at making anything mechanical work — again! He will be remembered for his mild manner and resilient good nature.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his son, De’laun in 1988; his brother, Larry; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wilbur and Midge Sherwood.
Duane is survived by his wife of 62 years, Beverly Rupkalvis of Grand Island; his daughter, LaConda Bigger of Grand Island; two grandchildren: Jordan Bigger of Grand Island; and Jenna Bigger of Norfolk; two great-grandchildren: Mordecai Bigger and Nikklen Kennedy; four sisters: Betty Herron and her husband, Ron of Pierre, South Dakota; Jean Lucas and her husband, Dan of Nebraska City, Nebraska; Renee Osterkamp and her husband, Nick of Pierre, South Dakota; and Brenda Worthy and her husband, Ted of Springfield, Missouri; close and special friends: Joel Bergman of St. Paul; Sondra Kats of Norton, Kansas; and Tonja Wendt of Ashland, Nebraska; along with extended family members, and friends.
A memorial has been established in Duane’s honor, and kindly suggested to: Heartland Lutheran School, 3900 W. Husker Hwy, Grand Island, NE 68801. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
