Earla Marie Hunter, 67, of Pierre, SD, died Thursday, September 28, 2021, at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre.
Earla was born July 21, 1954, to Earl and Dorothy (Poor) Wiemerslage in Council Bluffs, IA. She grew up and attended school there. She married Darrell Wesley Hunter on June 1, 1974, in Council Bluffs. They moved to Rapid City where she cleaned birthing rooms at the Rapid City Regional Hospital for 16 years. She eventually moved to Pierre to be near her children.
Earla enjoyed dancing and having fun with family and friends. She liked spending time with her grandchildren and making sure her kids were ok.
Earla is survived by her children; Buffy (and husband Dan) Lindsley, Misty (and soulmate Buddy Sterling) Hunter and Billy Hunter, her 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Duane Wiemerslage and sisters Lorraine McDowell and Myrtle McDowell.
Earla was preceded in death by her husband Darrell, her parents and aunt Emma Poor.
There will be a family led funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 7th, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, followed by a luncheon at the American Legion Cabin. Interment will take place at 3 p.m. MST at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis. The funeral can be viewed at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com and can be found at the bottom of Earla’s obituary.
To plant a tree in memory of Earla Hunter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.