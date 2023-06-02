Edmund J. Baer lived many chapters in his long life. He was a first generation American born on November 3, 1926 to Bernhart and Katherine Baer in Bowdle, SD. He was baptized into Christ at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bowdle. As the youngest, he was able to leave the farm to continue his education in Bowdle high school and was then drafted into the Navy in January of 1945. He served in the Philippines until he was discharged in 1946.
After the Navy, he entered Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN to become a teacher. It was there that he met his future wife, Rhoda Sauer, and they were married on July 12, 1949. Ed was then called to teach in Nigeria, West Africa. In 1955 the young couple returned to the US where he taught for four years at a Lutheran School in Valentine, NE.
Ed then started another chapter of his life when he got his master's degree and moved to Winner, SD to be one of the first six probation and parole agents for the state of South Dakota. He served in many positions in corrections until he became Executive Director of the Office of Correctional Services, Board of Pardons and Paroles in Pierre. He served there until his retirement in 1988. In 1973 Ed and Rhoda were blessed with the adoption of their only child, Larissa FastHorse.
Ed continued to pursue his first love, teaching, with several schools including Oglala Lakota College, Sinte Gleska University, and the University of South Dakota. Eventually he was one of the founding professors of Capitol University Center (currently Capitol Campus Center) where he was a beloved teacher of classes in the Sociology department for 20 years until his retirement in 2002.
In their mid-70s, Ed and Rhoda embarked on a new adventure and moved to Santa Monica, CA to be near Larissa and their dear son-in-law, Edd Hogan. Through his life, Ed was a model of Christian grace and forgiveness. He served in many churches as organist, lay pastor, elder, ESL teacher, and spiritual support to everyone he encountered. He always said that the world was his mission field.
After a two year illness, he died peacefully on November 17, 2022 with Rhoda and Larissa by his side. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rhoda, his daughter and son-in-law, Larissa and Edd, many nieces and nephews, and chosen family around the world. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He looked forward to being together with them again in heaven.
All are welcome to join the family for a graveside service and lunch in Pierre, June 13, 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery.
Immediately after, light lunch at Richie Z's Brickhouse at the corner of Dakota and Central.
