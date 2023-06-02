Edmund J. Baer

Edmund J. Baer lived many chapters in his long life. He was a first generation American born on November 3, 1926 to Bernhart and Katherine Baer in Bowdle, SD. He was baptized into Christ at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bowdle. As the youngest, he was able to leave the farm to continue his education in Bowdle high school and was then drafted into the Navy in January of 1945. He served in the Philippines until he was discharged in 1946.

