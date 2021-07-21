Edward Michael "Mike" Mullally
Edward Michael "Mike" Mullally passed away on July 15th in Paris, Illinois, at the age of 82.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Maria Cortes of Key Biscayne, Florida, where they resided.
Mike is remembered by his children Heidi (Kris) Phipps of Charleston, Illinois and Eddie Mullally of Tarpon Springs, Florida. He has one deceased son, Matthew. His grandchildren are Alexandra (Jake), Patrick (Anna), Quincy, Andrew (Kim), Bridget (Nathan), Karly (Alex), Cameron (Nicole), Macy, and Maya. He has two great-grandchildren, a sister Kathie (Bill) Cink, and one deceased brother, Robert "Bob" Mullally.
Mike was born April 29, 1939, in Pierre, South Dakota, to Edward Raymond Mullally and Katherine Alice Robinson. He was a graduate in 1957 from Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota . Mike then attended the University of South Dakota, where he met and married Carole Torrey. He also was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. Mike continued his education at the University of Oklahoma where he became involved with Athletics. He was hired by Eastern Illinois University in 1974 as the Athletic Director, a position that he truly loved. Mike was proud to be a part of the 1978 National Championship Football team, as well as the 1977 Cross Country team. He was also at the University of Miami as the Assistant Athletic Director and was a part of the 1983 National Championship Football team.
Mike dearly loved his youngest son Matthew. And when Matthew passed, a decision was made to give the gift of life to others through organ donation. In lieu of flowers or gifts of any kind, the family requests that you kindly make a donation to an organ donation organization of your choice.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held with his family at a later date in Pierre, South Dakota.
