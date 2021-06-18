Edwin L. Assman
Edwin L. Assman, age 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Pierre. Visitation will be held from 5:00–7:00 p.m., Monday, June 21st at Feigum Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 22nd, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, and he will be interred at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.
Ed was born on June 23, 1952, to Joe and Esther Assman of Mission, South Dakota. He was the third eldest child of seven that included two older brothers, two younger brothers, and a younger sister. He grew up farming and ranching, deciding at an early age, that was not what he wanted to do for the remainder of his life. He attended a one room country school until 9th grade, and he was the only student at his grade level throughout. He attended Todd County High School in Mission, participating in band, wrestling, and track, and graduating in 1970.
After acquiring consent from his mother because he was underage, he volunteered for the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood for combat medic training and Ft. Sam Houston for Airborne training. He arrived in Vietnam in early April of 1971. He was stationed at Northern I Corps on the DMZ as a medic for light armor troop with frequent engagements with the North Vietnamese near Con Thein (Alpha 4) fire base. His unit was 1st Platoon B troop 3rd squadron 5th Armored Calvary 9th Infantry Division. He was wounded in heavy combat on May 18,1971, earning his first Purple Heart. Ed was able to return to his unit, however, he was seriously injured again on June 18 that same year, earning his second Purple Heart. He was able to leave for home to heal and recuperate in late August on convalescent leave, but later returned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg. He worked as an Airborne medic until he obtained an honorable discharge in July of 1972.
After being discharged from the Army, Ed was hired as the youngest ever (at that time) for the South Dakota Highway Patrol, at the age of 21. He quickly rose through the ranks, as he was promoted to Sergeant in 1982, and Lieutenant in 1990, where he was eventually stationed in Pierre. He had a variety of accomplishments, including the youngest Sergeant, the youngest Lieutenant, and the SWAT team leader. He was even the first trooper awarded the Meritorious Service Ribbon for apprehending hundreds of drug offenders. He also taught drug tactics at the police academy. During his time as a State Trooper, Ed was the leader of various security details, including President George H. W. Bush when he visited South Dakota. Unfortunately, in 1997, due to heart complications, Ed had to medically retire early. Since that time, he continuously worked as an investigator for the Crime Victims Program and had his own private investigation firm.
Family and friends can attest that Ed had an incredible sense of humor, and was extremely witty, well read, and very articulate. He was a true patriot. Ed was also very passionate about history and would frequently attend Mountain Men Rendezvous with full pre-1840 era Fur Trade re-enactments, that included the correct attire, housing, and weapons. He was always up for a road trip or any impromptu adventure. He was not only a loving husband, father, brother; overall friend to everyone that knew him. Just know you were all loved by him.
Grateful for sharing Ed’s life and survived by his loving wife, Josephine, sons, Clint (Shannon), Colter, and Bridger, brothers, Greg (Cindy), Chris (Cathy), Brad (Debra), Mike (Darla), sister Mary Beth (Chris Lovejoy), and grandchildren, Aubrey, William, and Ethan. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Esther, infant sisters Jean and Kimberly, and little brother Gordon.
With a heavy heart we are saddened by the loss of a true patriot who was willing to take a bullet for his country and did take a bullet for his country.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
