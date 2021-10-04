Eldonna F. McArthur Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Eldonna F. McArthur Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eldonna F. McArthurEldonna F. McArthur, 65, passed away on September 24, 2021, in Loveland CO.Eldonna was born on July 20, 1956, to Eldon and LaVonne (Wientjes) Merkel in Mobridge, South Dakota.She is survived by her children, Rachel McArthur, Fargo, ND; Levi (Rachel) McArthur, Lafayette, CO; Jordan (Kendra) McArthur, Castle Rock, CO; and Sara McArthur, Pierre, SD.Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., October 8, 2021, New Life Wesleyan Church in Gillette, WY.Memorials may be sent to Rachel McArthur, 3155 49th St. S. #308, Fargo, ND 58104. Condolences may also be sent to mcarthur_rachel@hotmail.com.A full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com. To plant a tree in memory of Eldonna McArthur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Krogstad eyes opportunity in Fort Pierre as DOH med marijuana deadline approaches Stanley County Court Reports for Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, cont. Finding happiness: Kansas man walks Lewis, Clark at his own pace Horse racing's future remains a concern as Fort Pierre takes to the track Hughes County Land Transfers from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8 Mitchell resident, Google driver passes through Ft. Pierre First South Dakotan wins national 4-H Youth in Action Award Post 8's $130,000 facelift finished, ready to show Stanley County Court Reports for Aug. 19 to Sept. 1, cont. Kienholz breaks records in Govs’ 61-7 win over Huron Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.