Eldonna F. McArthur, 65, passed away on September 24, 2021, in Loveland CO.

Eldonna was born on July 20, 1956, to Eldon and LaVonne (Wientjes) Merkel in Mobridge, South Dakota.

She is survived by her children, Rachel McArthur, Fargo, ND; Levi (Rachel) McArthur, Lafayette, CO; Jordan (Kendra) McArthur, Castle Rock, CO; and Sara McArthur, Pierre, SD.

Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., October 8, 2021, New Life Wesleyan Church in Gillette, WY.

Memorials may be sent to Rachel McArthur, 3155 49th St. S. #308, Fargo, ND 58104. Condolences may also be sent to mcarthur_rachel@hotmail.com.

A full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com.

