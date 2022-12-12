Eleanor Miller

Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Eleanor Miller passed away on December 9th, 2022, at the age of 97 years. She will be lovingly remembered as a smart, caring, and independent woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend.

Service information

Dec 16
Visitation
Friday, December 16, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Isburg Funeral Chapels
439 S. Pierre St.
Pierre, SD 57501
Dec 17
Service
Saturday, December 17, 2022
11:00AM
First United Methodist Church
117 North Central
Pierre, SD 57501
