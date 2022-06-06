Elenore ‘Elly’ Mills
Elenore “Elly” Mills, passed away June 5, 2022, in her home surrounded by the love of her family. There will be a visitation Friday, June 10, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Following Interment will be a lunch back at the Church. Elly’s service will also be broadcast live at www.feigumfh.com.
Elenore “Elly” Frances Mills was born 10/6/49 in Yuma AZ, living with her parents and her brother in Mesa and Phoenix, AZ; later in Pickstown, SD and then Pierre, SD. She grew up playing golf, tennis, swimming and bowling. After graduation from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, she attended Northern State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secretarial/Business. She met Larry D. Mills of Chamberlain, SD at college and they were married August 28, 1971 and resided in Aberdeen, Pierre, Yankton, and then back to Pierre in February of 1981.
“Elly” worked for the SD Department of Revenue in Pierre, Dale Electronics in Yankton, and the Easter Seals office upon returning to Pierre and later for Dakota Claims Service. She enjoyed the Yankton Methodist Church and participating in United Methodist Women. Elly also enjoyed Square Dancing and camper dancing with the Yankton club. With her two daughters, Elly became a Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed Marriage Encounter gatherings, camping near Huron and monthly meetings. In 2005, Elly joined the United Methodist Women, serving in both local and district offices. She enjoyed her indoor and outdoor plants, as well as gardening, plus traveling in the RV to visit family in SD, UT, AZ and TX. Chamberlain was a frequent visit location to see Larry’s Mom, Geraldine Mills Murphy, sister Vickie Mills, sister Nancy (Mills) Renner, their kids & grandkids. Elly also enjoyed visiting her wonderful cousins in Nebraska where her grandparents lived.
Elly is survived by her husband, Larry D. Mills; Mother-in-Law, Geraldine (Wedmore) Mills and four children: Kevin E. (Angie) Mills, Gretchen F. Pinto, Brian K. (Shauna Cunningham) Mills, and Julie Ann (Andrew) Coppersmith; all of Pierre SD. Kevin (Allene) brought her much happiness with granddaughter Destinee Logan of Vail, AZ, now a graduate of Grand Canyon University, Braedon & his sister Erica Cunningham were her “bonus” grandchildren with their mother Shauna (Brian), Julie & Andrew Coppersmith thrilled us with two grandchildren, Connor & Lily, residing in Pierre is Elly’s brother, Eugene “Gene” and wife Dorothy Collett, plus niece Lori Collett, Nephew “Ted” Collett & wife Sarah and their children who live in Madison, SD.
Elenore “Elly” was preceded in death by her paternal & maternal grandparents, her father & mother, Eugene T. Collett, Jr. and wife Elenore (Couton) Collett; Father-in-law Burton V. Mills of Chamberlain; baby niece Linda Alice Collett of Pierre, plus a cousin Robert Couton and Aunts and Uncles from Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.