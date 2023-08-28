Ellen Jane (Stevens) Hosman, 71, of Pierre passed away on August 25 at the Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Oahe Presbyterian Church in Pierre on Wednesday, August 30, with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, at the Oahe Presbyterian Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Pierre. For those unable to attend the services they will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Ellen was born on January 12, 1952, in Huron, South Dakota, to Gene and Wanda (Van Den Berg) Stevens. Ellen grew up in Miller, where she graduated from high school in 1971. After graduation she went on to attend the Stewart School of Hair in Aberdeen, South Dakota, and received her degree in cosmetology.
On July 20, 1974, Ellen married Donald Hosman, in Miller, South Dakota. They made their home in Pierre, where they raised their family and Ellen ran an in-home daycare for many years. She was a member of the Oahe Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon, a role in which her faith-filled nature truly shone. Much of her joy was found in attending her grandchildren’s various sporting events, cheering from the sidelines.
Grateful for having shared in Ellen’s life are her children: Lance Hosman, and his children, Tye, Myles, Will and Kane of Stickney; Brian (Amy) Hosman, and their children, Anessa and Maecyn of Sioux Falls; DeNeil (Glenn), and DeNeil’s children, Gracelyn, Katelyn and Brooklyn of Pierre. She is also survived by her mother, Wanda of Miller; brothers, Merle (Karan) Stevens of Wessington Springs, Dean (Judy) Stevens of Huron, Terry (Trudy) Stevens of Miller and Neil (Sandy) Stevens of Miller.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; father, Gene; grandparents; and sister-in-law, Deb Stevens.
To send flowers to the family of Ellen Hosman, please visit Tribute Store.
