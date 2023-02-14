Ellen Rose Carter Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellen Rose CarterEllen Rose Carter, 69, of Pierre, SD, passed away very unexpectedly on February 7, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, after suffering a massive brain hemorrhage.Memorial service will be 10 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. To plant a tree in memory of Ellen Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Medicine Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular That's a wrap: State's last movie rental store closing the doors Paige Spiranac's Waste Management Open Photo Going Viral Pet fish purveyor keeps local aquariums filled Pierre police recover stolen property during investigation Mahomes Refused Treatment on Ankle at Halftime of Super Bowl Hughes County Land Transfers for Jan. 9-31 Beyoncé Broke Records At The Grammys But This Business Is Slowly Drying Up Remington Price surpasses 1,000 points, sets Govs record Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school boys basketball (Jan. 29-Feb. 4) Stanley County students raise funds for teacher
