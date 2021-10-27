Elliot Thomas Harmon, age 40, completed his journey through cancer on October 23, 2021.
Elliot was born in Pierre, SD, on February 10, 1981, to Thomas and Esther Harmon. He attended school in Pierre, graduating in 1999. He enjoyed music, theater and academic competitions throughout his school years. He received a BA from the University of South Dakota and an MFA from California College of the Arts.
As a youth Elliot attended Community Bible Church of Pierre, and before his death, he joined Grace Episcopal Cathedral in San Francisco.
In 2008, Elliot married Erin Kathleen Cornelius, and they lived in San Francisco throughout their marriage.
He was employed as a writer and speaker by various non-profits, most recently by the Electronic Frontier Foundation.
Elliot will be missed by his wife, his parents, his brother Erin (Susanne) and daughter Hannah, his father-in-law Douglas (Susan) Cornelius of Montana, his brother-in-law Ryan (Annie) Cornelius and children of Colorado, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A service in memory of Elliot will be held November 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Community Bible Church in Pierre.
Memorials may be directed to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, 815 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94109, or to Doctors Without Borders.
